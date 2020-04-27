April 27, 2020

Community cleans up after storms

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer It has been a multiple-day project cleaning up limbs and other debris ... Read more | Add your comment

Community comes together for social distancing fun

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Families looking for fun things to do while keeping a safe distance ... Read more | Add your comment

Annual Fairy Tale Show features fun activities

By JOYANNA LOVE/Senior Staff Writer It was a walk through a storybook world for attendees to the annual ... Read more | Add your comment

Peach chill hours accumulate at positive rate

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Chilton Research and Extension Center has reported that chill hours for ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

CCS addresses findings in 2018 fiscal year audit

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Chilton County Schools has received its audit from the state Department of Examiner of Public Accounts Office for the ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

CCS applying for JROTC program

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Chilton County Board of Education unanimously approved applying for a JROTC program during the Dec. 18 meeting. Board ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

State offers high school diploma to certain veterans

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Chilton County Schools is looking for World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans who left school before ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

JHS principal retiring

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Jemison High School Principal Diane Calloway is retiring from Chilton County Schools effective July 1. The Chilton County Board ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

After-school program vote fails

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Chilton County Board of Education was divided on renewal of a contract between Clanton Elementary and the YMCA ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Residents make plans for CARES Act funds

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer As a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, many Chilton County taxpayers will be receiving ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Retailers adapt to stay open

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey has shut down most businesses deemed nonessential as a precaution against ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Jemison declares COVID-19 state of emergency

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The City of Jemison declared a local state of emergency in relation to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic during an ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Artist enjoys creating with wood

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Each wooden art piece Ben Smith of Jemison creates is an intricate design crafted from hundreds to thousands of ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

CCS makes changes to food program

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Chilton County Schools Child Nutrition Feeding Program will be changing its schedule starting April 13. The new schedule will ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

LCTC students offered continued learning opportunities

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer While Chilton County Schools is offering core classes through online avenues or packets mailed to students, LeCroy Career Technical ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

CCS continues to serve special education students

By JOYANNA LOVE/Senior Staff Writer Chilton County Schools special education department has developed plans to provide service to students while school buildings are closed due ... Read more | Add your comment

News

CAEC receives grants to expand high speed internet

By JOYANNA LOVE/Senior Staff Writer Central Alabama Electric Cooperative has received eight grants from the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund to continue its efforts to provide ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

CCS providing emotional support for students

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Even though Chilton County Schools has ended face-to-face classes for the school year, the school system is working to ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

BOE releases at-home study plan for rest of school year

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Chilton County Board of Education unanimously approved a plan to provide at-home educational options to students for the ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

COVID-19 –related unemployment benefits available

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Alabama Department of Labor has released information about applying for COVID-19 related unemployment and relief for impacted businesses. ... Read more | Add your comment

News

Broken Vessels reaches 1-year anniversary

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Broken Vessels is a ministry started by someone who had found a beginning through a recovery program and wanted ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Statewide restrictions enacted to combat COVID-19 spread

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Gatherings of 25 people or more that “cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons” are now prohibited statewide through ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Preschool drawing continuing as planned

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Drawings for Chilton County Schools Alabama First Class Pre-K classes for next school year will be conducted on March ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

BOE approves personnel items

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Despite schools being closed as a precaution against COVID-19, the Chilton County Board of Education held a voting session ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Jemison moves forward with paving project

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Much needed paving at Main and Second streets in Jemison will be completed soon, weather permitting. The Jemison City ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Jemison Council approves COVID-19 response measures

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The City of Jemison has taken steps to protect employees and the public in light of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

CCS cancels field trips through April 30

By JOYANNA LOVE/Senior Staff Writer Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin announced March 13 that all field trips for March 16 to April 30 have ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Tax renewal for schools passes

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer A vote to renew the 10 mills of local property tax collected for Chilton County Schools passed with 1,063 ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Jemison Council approves annexations

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The City of Jemison is a little larger following a vote on Feb. 3 to accept three parcels of ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Jemison Planning recommends denial of rezoning

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Jemison Planning Commission voted to deny two rezoning requests during a well-attended meeting on Jan. 28. The requests ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

BOE discusses preschool funding

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Chilton County Board of Education discussed the possibility of needing additional funding to keep the current number of ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Community members share 2020 goals

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Whether one makes an official resolution or not, the start of each new year has many people thinking about ... Read more | Add your comment

News

Santa comes to Thorsby

From Staff Reports Santa will come a little early for the town of Thorsby. On Christmas Eve, Thorsby Fire Department will have their annual tour ... Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

CCS receives Safe Schools Initiative Awards

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Several Chilton County Schools have been named winners in the 2019 Safe Schools Initiative Awards by Alabama Attorney General ... Read more | Add your comment

