By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Chilton Research and Extension Center has reported that chill hours for ...

By JOYANNA LOVE/Senior Staff Writer It was a walk through a storybook world for attendees to the annual ...

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Families looking for fun things to do while keeping a safe distance ...

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer It has been a multiple-day project cleaning up limbs and other debris ...

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Chilton County Board of Education unanimously approved applying for a JROTC program during the Dec. 18 meeting. Board ...

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Chilton County Schools has received its audit from the state Department of Examiner of Public Accounts Office for the ...

Jemison State offers high school diploma to certain veterans By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Chilton County Schools is looking for World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans who left school before ...

Jemison JHS principal retiring By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Jemison High School Principal Diane Calloway is retiring from Chilton County Schools effective July 1. The Chilton County Board ...

Jemison After-school program vote fails By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Chilton County Board of Education was divided on renewal of a contract between Clanton Elementary and the YMCA ...

Jemison Residents make plans for CARES Act funds By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer As a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, many Chilton County taxpayers will be receiving ...

Jemison Retailers adapt to stay open By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey has shut down most businesses deemed nonessential as a precaution against ...

Jemison Jemison declares COVID-19 state of emergency By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The City of Jemison declared a local state of emergency in relation to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic during an ...

Jemison Artist enjoys creating with wood By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Each wooden art piece Ben Smith of Jemison creates is an intricate design crafted from hundreds to thousands of ...

Jemison CCS makes changes to food program By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Chilton County Schools Child Nutrition Feeding Program will be changing its schedule starting April 13. The new schedule will ...

Jemison LCTC students offered continued learning opportunities By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer While Chilton County Schools is offering core classes through online avenues or packets mailed to students, LeCroy Career Technical ...

Jemison CCS continues to serve special education students By JOYANNA LOVE/Senior Staff Writer Chilton County Schools special education department has developed plans to provide service to students while school buildings are closed due ...

News CAEC receives grants to expand high speed internet By JOYANNA LOVE/Senior Staff Writer Central Alabama Electric Cooperative has received eight grants from the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund to continue its efforts to provide ...

Jemison CCS providing emotional support for students By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Even though Chilton County Schools has ended face-to-face classes for the school year, the school system is working to ...

Jemison BOE releases at-home study plan for rest of school year By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Chilton County Board of Education unanimously approved a plan to provide at-home educational options to students for the ...

Jemison COVID-19 –related unemployment benefits available By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Alabama Department of Labor has released information about applying for COVID-19 related unemployment and relief for impacted businesses. ...

News Broken Vessels reaches 1-year anniversary By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Broken Vessels is a ministry started by someone who had found a beginning through a recovery program and wanted ...

Jemison Statewide restrictions enacted to combat COVID-19 spread By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Gatherings of 25 people or more that “cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons” are now prohibited statewide through ...

Jemison Preschool drawing continuing as planned By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Drawings for Chilton County Schools Alabama First Class Pre-K classes for next school year will be conducted on March ...

Jemison BOE approves personnel items By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Despite schools being closed as a precaution against COVID-19, the Chilton County Board of Education held a voting session ...

Jemison Jemison moves forward with paving project By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Much needed paving at Main and Second streets in Jemison will be completed soon, weather permitting. The Jemison City ...

Jemison Jemison Council approves COVID-19 response measures By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The City of Jemison has taken steps to protect employees and the public in light of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) ...

Jemison CCS cancels field trips through April 30 By JOYANNA LOVE/Senior Staff Writer Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin announced March 13 that all field trips for March 16 to April 30 have ...

Jemison Tax renewal for schools passes By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer A vote to renew the 10 mills of local property tax collected for Chilton County Schools passed with 1,063 ...

Jemison Jemison Council approves annexations By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The City of Jemison is a little larger following a vote on Feb. 3 to accept three parcels of ...

Jemison Jemison Planning recommends denial of rezoning By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Jemison Planning Commission voted to deny two rezoning requests during a well-attended meeting on Jan. 28. The requests ...

Jemison BOE discusses preschool funding By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Chilton County Board of Education discussed the possibility of needing additional funding to keep the current number of ...

Jemison Community members share 2020 goals By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Whether one makes an official resolution or not, the start of each new year has many people thinking about ...

News Santa comes to Thorsby From Staff Reports Santa will come a little early for the town of Thorsby. On Christmas Eve, Thorsby Fire Department will have their annual tour ...

Jemison CCS receives Safe Schools Initiative Awards By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Several Chilton County Schools have been named winners in the 2019 Safe Schools Initiative Awards by Alabama Attorney General ...